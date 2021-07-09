Detmers to represent Trash Pandas in MLB All-Star Futures Game

MADISON, Ala. – Reid Detmers’ next appearance on the mound won’t be with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The 22-year old left-handed pitcher is still with the club, he’s just headed to Denver, CO to pitch in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. The game, played on July 11, will features the top prospects in Minor League Baseball.

Detmers, who is the number two prospect in the Los Angeles Angels organization, holds a 2-3 record in 11 starts with Rocket City. He is honored to be considered among the best of the best in the Minor Leagues.

“A lot of big name guys that are in the MLB right now have gone to this and kind of made theirselves a bigger name,” said Detmers. “I’m looking forward to it, I can’t wait to get out there Saturday night and then pitch on Sunday.

To send pictures, videos, or story ideas email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.