Detmers to make Major League debut with Los Angeles Angels

MADISON, Ala. — Reid Detmers will become the first former Rocket City Trash Panda to reach the Major Leagues after being promoted to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels ranked Detmers, 22, as their number two prospect and will make his debut with the team on Saturday night against the Oakland A’s at Angel Stadium. He was the 57th overall prospect, according to MLB.com.

He currently holds the Trash Pandas franchise record for strikeouts in a game, which he achieved with a career-high 16 in Chattanooga in June.

Detmers is the first starting pitcher in both Trash Pandas and Toyota Field history.

He went 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA (9ER/20.0 IP) and 30 strikeouts over five May starts. In June, Detmers was -0 with a 3.86 ERA (9ER/21.0 IP) with 46 strikeouts and five walks.

Detmers closed out his time with Rocket City with a 2.08 ERA (3 ER/13.0 IP) with four walks and 21 strikeouts over three July starts.