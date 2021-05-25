Detmers shines in Trash Pandas 5-1 loss to Birmingham

MADISON, Ala. – Despite a gem on the mound from starter Reid Detmers, the Rocket City Trash Pandas suffered a 5-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday.

Making his fourth start of the season, Detmers was in fine form from his first pitch. In his longest start of the year, Detmers went 6.0 innings and gave up just one unearned run on one hit with two walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas are back in action against the Barons Wednesday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field.