Deshler hires Patrick Malone as new head football coach

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Deshler has found its new man to lead the Tigers’ football program and it’s a reunion; Patrick Malone played for Deshler back in the 90s and now Malone has been named the program’s new head football coach.

Malone spent the last two years on Brad Black’s staff at Brooks as the Lions’ defensive coordinator.

“Deshler has always been special to me. I was raised here, played here, went to school here, and always wanted to be able to come back here,” Malone said. “So many people from Tuscumbia poured into me as a kid, and to be able to have the opportunity to make a similar impact is truly special. I’m honored to be a part of this storied program and excited to be working with such a great administration and faculty. It’s great to be a Deshler Tiger!”

Malone replaces Randall Martin who resigned after three seasons with the Tigers.

Deshler opens the 2022 season at Madison Academy on August 19.