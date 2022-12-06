NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Derrick Henry continues to make a name for himself on the football field. Off the field, the Titans running back continues to build a giant legacy as well.

On Tuesday, Henry was announced as the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

Considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Each of the league’s 32 nominees were announced on Tuesday morning.

“It’s an honor for me,” Henry said. “This award, what it stands for, the morals and principles that Walter Payton stood for, I think that every athlete should try to strive for them each and every day. He did amazing things on the field, but off the field as well. We can just hope to be the man that he was one day. I’m very glad to represent this organization for the second time. It’s an honor to be nominated for this award. Hopefully I can continue to do great things and do the things that this award represents.”

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.