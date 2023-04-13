FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UNA football team closed its 2023 spring practice in dramatic style Thursday night as Cameron Jamar picked off a pass in the final seconds of the annual Purple-White spring game and returned it for a touchdown to give the defense a 42-38 walk-off win.

The UNA defense had picked up points throughout the scrimmage with defensive stops but the interception by Jamar, a former Buckhorn Buck, was the only turnover of the game.

“The defense started strong and then the offense responded and it went back and forth to the final play,” Dearmon said. “I’ve never had a spring game end on a walk-off interception but that was fitting for the big-time college football atmosphere that we had.”

Dearmon also commented on the physical play in the game.

“We wanted to send a message to our fans that we want to be a tough, physical football team,” Dearmon said. “Our quarterbacks were live in the first half and our guys were getting after it. We showed up, we played physical and we played smart.”

The Lions open the 2023 season against Mercer in the ninth annual FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday, August 26.