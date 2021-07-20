Defending champion Alabama A&M takes center stage at SWAC Football Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After winning the SWAC Championship in the spring, 2021 could very well be the year of the Maroon and White. The defending conference champs from Alabama A&M were one of 12 teams in Birmingham for SWAC Media Day. The event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 made its return to the Magic City.

Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor knows that his team will have a target on its back entering the 2021-2022 season, but the Bulldogs are out to prove that their bite is bigger than their bark.

“You know we won a championship last year I think we’re picked number one this year,” said Maynor. “So everybody is coming after us, and we know that and we’re the hunted.”

When Maynor took over as the head coach on “The Hill” in 2018 he brought with him the motto, “Respect all, fear none.”

It’s not just a saying, but a mentality that his team has embraced, and one that led the Bulldogs to their first SWAC championship in 15 years.

“You got to be ready to play every week,” added Maynor. “Because if you don’t respect them they will beat you.”

The Bulldogs look to continue their dominance, and become the first team in SWAC history to win two conference championships in the same year.

“I want everybody to bring their best,” said quarterback Aqeel Glass. “It’s what we’re gonna get but I’m just excited for the opportunity to go compete for another championship.”

“Out hit out score out hustle our opponent, and do what we do to have to win another championship,” added wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim. “Win everything, win our next game.”

With a returning group that includes Glass, the reigning SWAC Player of the Year, and a receiving corps among the best in the country, Alabama A&M truly feels that it can win the Conference title once again.

“They picked us number one so now we got an opportunity to prove em right or prove em wrong,” said Maynor.

“All the people saying our championship was a fluke and this and that you know we’re just excited to prove em wrong this fall,” added Glass.

For the Bulldogs, the path to a second straight SWAC Championship begins September 4, when they host South Carolina State.

