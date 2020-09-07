Deep pass from James Clemens’ Connor Cantrell to Tyrik Walker earns top play for week two

Week two of the high school football regular season is in the books and it did not disappoint. We saw a ton of great action with some solid plays, here are our top plays from week two.

Play number five comes from North Jackson versus Westminster Christian. First play from scrimmage, Brandon Musch for the Wildcats on the quarterback keeper and that’s a house call for Musch.

Play number four comes from the Madison Bowl courtesy of Bob Jones. Slate Alford takes the snap. The only thing on his mind? The endzone. Alford showing off his arm with the deep pass to Miles Humes for the first Bob Jones score of the game.

For play number three, let’s go to Austin hosting Florence. We’ve seen the Black Bears’ quarterback and how dangerous he is with his arm, but Quincy Crittendon is lethal with his feet too! Talk about a dual threat! He cuts left then right and he’s off to the races. No one can catch this guy when his eyes are on the prize.

Play number two, East Limestone takes on Lee. We’re gonna give a shout out to one of our defensive guys. The Generals looking to get something going, Anthony Matthews drops back to pass, but Fortune Wheeler in there for the sack. Wheeler wasting no time bringing Matthews down.

For play number one we go back to the Madison Bowl, this time from James Clemens. Jets very first play on offense. Connor Cantrell wastes no time at all hitting Tyrik Walker on the deep connection for the early lead. We’d see another 9 to 15 touchdown on their next possession. Defenses are not going to like playing these two. What a play and what a pass!