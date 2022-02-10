DECATUR, Ala. – One Decatur High School student-athlete is headed to the next level to live out one of her dreams.

Madison Murphy, a member of the Red Raiders softball team will continue her playing career at Chattanooga State.

It only took one visit for Murphy to fall in love with the program and she is ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m super excited,” said Murphy. “It’s a new thing but it’s a lot of years in the works so I’m proud that all my hard work could pay off and could bring me here.”

Murphy went on to talk about her first visit to the school.

“I didn’t know about Chattanooga State until I went on my visit and going there I met the coaches and met players online and just clicked with all of them and knew that it would be the place for me.”

