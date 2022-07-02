DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur native Sam Murphy came out strong on Saturday and never looked back, winning the 56th annual Daikin Spirit of America at his home course of the Burningtree Country Club.

Murphy shot a 67 on Saturday to finish the week at -14. He entered the round tied at -10 with another Decatur native in Ryley Heath and they stayed tied until hole 9. Heath finished the tournament as runner-up at -10.

This is the first Daikin Spirit of America title for Murphy, who finished as runner-up last year. This year, Murphy struggled on day one, finishing tied for 14th at 2 over par. But a fantastic round three where he shot a 64 allowed him to close in on Heath and ultimately take home the title.

“That was kind of a knock a little rust off and once I did that, I started kind of catching a groove. To come in here feeling confident, last year it was kind of confidence, and then lost it and got it back here. This year I just knew the whole way it was hopefully going to pay off. I wasn’t going to worry about what everyone else was doing. I had a number set and I was just going to try and get to it. To be able to set that goal and be able to accomplish it, it’s a huge confidence boost and to do it here in front of everyone, it’s just awesome. It’s something I’ve always wanted and I finally got it.”

Here are the top 10 finishers from the 2022 Daikin Spirit of America:

Sam Murphy (-14) Ryley Heath (-10) Ryan Terry (-7) Matthew Gourgeot (-5) Mac Murphy (-4) Carter Goodwin (-2) Payne Johnson, Clark Brown, Ross Napier, Will Patrick (-1)

More coverage from the championship round of the Daikin Spirit of America coming up on News 19 at 6, 9 and 10.