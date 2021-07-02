Decatur native leads after round three of Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic

DECATUR, Ala. – Three guys who know each other pretty well were grouped together in round three of the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic. Sam Murphy, Ryley Heath, and Bryan Askew are all members at Burningtree Country Club, and they are proving how well they know the course.

The three Decatur natives sat atop the leaderboard entering round three, but Murphy has since separated himself from the pack, and currently leads at -6.

Heath, the 18-year old Hartselle graduate shot a 73 on the day and is tied for fifth at -2. Askew shot a 73 as well and is three strokes back of Murphy at -3.

Matt Smith will be in the final grouping on Saturday as the tournament wraps up. He shot a 64 on Friday and is currently in second place at -4.

We will have coverage from the final round of the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic, Saturday on News 19.