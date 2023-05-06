DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur native Josh Pearson has had quite the football career. He was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl winning team and he’s also played in Canada, but he always makes sure to give back to his hometown with his annual youth camp.

On Saturday, Pearson returned to Austin High School to hold his third annual football camp. The former Black Bear worked with kids on basic skills and drills, but for Pearson, it’s more than just helping them grow as football players.

Pearson said he is fortunate to be where he is at in his career and it’s important to him to be a role model and show these kids that they can also achieve their dreams.

“I just want to give back to the community, support these kids, give them a chance to be great. Come out here, put in work and give them a chance to get to the next level. Have some former guys here that played high school here at Austin or at Decatur so they’re here building up their fan base seeing that you can make it out, just keep your head on straight and work hard. We hardly have anything going on here for the youth so I try to come back and help out some way, give back somehow. Don’t have all of this success and don’t give back. By them seeing that it will give them a push to get going,” Pearson said.

Pearson said he leaves in a few weeks to head back to Canada to play for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.