DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Class 7A Softball Coach of the Year is heading to a new school for the 2023-2024 school year.

Lindsay Vanover spent two seasons at Sparkman where she compiled a record of 68-27 and was named the 7A Softball Coach of the Year. Now, she will be the Decatur Red Raiders head coach. Vanover was hired by the Decatur City School Board on June 29.

Vanover guided the Senators to a third-place finish in the Class 7A State Tournament in 2023.

Vanover also coached at Montevallo from 2013-2021. She was the inaugural head coach for the program’s first seven seasons, making two Peach Belt Conference and one Gulf South Conference tournament appearance.

A Texas native, Vanover played collegiately at Houston where she helped the Cougars advance to the 2003 NCAA Division I Regional Finals and helped the program achieve a four-year record of 140-102 during her career.

While at Houston, Vanover earned a degree in Kinesiology-Movement Studies. In 2014, she earned a master’s degree in Kinesiology from Texas Women’s University. Vanover will serve as a health teacher at Decatur High School.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.