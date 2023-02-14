DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur High School will have a new head varsity football coach for the first time in decades.

Decatur City Schools officials confirmed that Aairon Savage has been hired for the 2023-24 season.

Savage graduated from Auburn University in 2008. He is an experienced coach at both the high school and collegiate levels. Savage coached at Valdosta High school and Auburn University. Most recently, Savage was the secondary coach and passing game coordinator at Western Illinois University.

Decatur High School head football coach Aairon Savage

Savage also coached at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Georgia State University, the University of Northern Iowa, Army West Point, Arkansas Tech, and Georgia Tech.

“We are so excited to have Coach Savage as the next head football coach at Decatur High School,” said Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas in a statement. “We look forward to him continuing the long-standing tradition of Red Raider football.”

Adcock announced his retirement in December of 2022.

When thinking back on his long career, Adcock told News 19, “I’ve had a blast. I really can’t imagine what I’m going to do outside of football. It has been my life it’s consumed me almost to a fault sometimes, but I have enjoyed every bit of it.”

Adcock led the Decatur Red Raiders for 27 years and finished his career at Decatur with a 187-120 overall record. He took his team to the playoffs in 21 of those 27 seasons.