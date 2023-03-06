DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Heritage Christian Academy’s Bo Solley put pen to paper on Monday, signing his letter of intent to play baseball at Harding University.

Solley was also the quarterback for the Eagles football team.

The Decatur Heritage infield got to sign on Monday afternoon in front of his family and teammates, which Solley said meant a lot to him, and now he’s looking forward to suiting up for the Bison.

“A big reason for that was because of the Christian environment, I’ve always grown up in a Christian school, Coach [Patrick] McGaha and Coach [Zach] Beasley are exceptional coaches with a great program, a program that I believe I can go into and work and get better and succeed every day. I’m relieved today, I’m really happy that all of my family could be here with me and all of my friends can be here with me to celebrate. I’m just very thankful to God that he’s blessed me with such a great support system here at Decatur Heritage,” Solley said.

