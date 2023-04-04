DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Another Decatur Heritage Christian Academy student-athlete has signed to continue their athletic career at the next level.

Eagles’ girls basketball standout Alex Jackson will be taking her talents down to Hanceville to join the Wallace State women’s basketball program.

“It was the family environment. I saw how close they were and they just have family energy,” Jackson said. “The coach was so sweet and so nice and she just made me feel like she was my second mom almost and the team was so sweet. The way they helped each other, they pick each other up and give so much encouragement to each other.”

