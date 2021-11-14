Decatur Heritage QB Brayden Kyle breaks state records in performance for the ages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It doesn’t matter the sport. If Brayden Kyle has the ball in his hands, get ready for showtime. Kyle has had his fair share of big performances on the gridiron, but Friday night was by far his best.

🚨 HISTORY MADE 🚨



Soooo….. Last night was fun!!!! @kyle_brayden had a record breaking performance and the Eagles moved on to the 3rd round!! #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/6zlh6Fely2 — Decatur Heritage Football (@DHCA_Football) November 13, 2021

The Decatur Heritage senior quarterback put up video game numbers in the team’s second round playoff win over Ragland. The final score of the game was 76-60 with Kyle setting state records for points scored (68) and total touchdowns (11). The best part about it all is that Kyle was so locked in, he had no clue what he accomplished until after the clock hit zero.

“After we told them good game and all that stuff I’m walking off the field and offensive coordinator Dylan Musselman comes up to me he’s like you realize you just broke the state record for touchdowns and I was like “what?”” said Kyle. “Then the reporters came up and told me that too, but I really didn’t know what the record was or if I was close or anything like that.”

With the win, Kyle and the Eagles moved on to the third round of the AHSAA State Football Playoffs. The team will host Pickens County Friday night at 7 p.m.