Decatur football trying to keep spring training alive virtually

DECATUR, Ala. – Jere Adcock is one of the longest-tenured football coaches in the state of Alabama coming up on 25 years with Decatur.

He’s coached some unbelievable players and teams, but he’s hoping this group of Red Raiders can make their own mark; unfortunately, they haven’t been able to practice as a team yet due to COVID-19.

Olivia Whitmire “What you’re not doing is you’re not spending time with your football family right now so talk to me about what this adjustment has been like to not be with your team during the spring?”

Jere Adcock “It’s really strange. I’ve been to the fieldhouse two times since March 16th, and I’m usually that guy that’s up ther almost every day, even on a Saturday and a Sunday I’ll find some reason something I need or whatever. It’s just strange it’s strange not being around these kids. Thankfully though through the ways of technology we Google meet every day at 12:30 for 15-20 minutes and then we have one meeting that’s a little longer; it’s a team chemistry culture time meeting and then we have a leadership council that meets so thankfully we get to see each other and talk a little bit but it’s nothing like being in person, it’s not.”

Olivia Whitmire “Do you think that it’s harder to keep the kids accountable with doing all of this online than in person?”

Jere Adcock “I really do they click on it and said I did this I did that and you think okay I hope they did. It’s just their word and you know like I said, the bottom line is this when we finally get back together we’re going to find out who lied and who told the truth.”

Olivia Whitmire “What kind of workouts are you sending to the guys I know some have access to weights, some don’t how are you trying to keep everyone in shape right now?”

Jere Adcock “All we can do is weight bearing type stuff so it’s push ups, sit ups, leg exercises they can do, we’re giving them running and staying within reason what they can and will do.”

Olivia Whitmire “What do you think it’s gonna look like when you guys do get back out onto the field, is it gonna be like a regular spring training or how are you going to have to adapt to that?”

Jere Adockc “If you think about it, we can’t go back into full mode I mean quarterbacks haven’t been throwing enough, nobody’s been running enough. We just need to get back into running lifting mode and start, start off like, you know, I mean we’re going to be three months behind but everybody is.”