DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur baseball team used a big sixth inning to get the 16-10 home win over Albertville.

There was a lot of offense between both teams, as Albertville plated seven in the third to take the early lead. Then, Decatur found its swing in the sixth to take the lead and never look back, taking the win at home.

The two teams met earlier this week, with the Aggies getting the 6-5 win in Albertville.