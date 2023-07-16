NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A standout wide receiver will join the Tennessee Tians in two-tone blue this upcoming season, according to the NFL.

The Titans announced former Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins was coming to Music City on Sunday, July 16.

According to the NFL, Hopkins and the Titans agreed to a two-year $26 million deal worth up to $32M with incentives.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2013 before joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. After three seasons, the Cardinals released Hopkins last month.

Rumors of Hopkins joining the team sparked in June after he scheduled a visit with the team. Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel spoke on Hopkins after the team completed their second practice at Mandatory Mini-Camp.

“DeAndre will be somebody that we will bring in next week or early next week, the end of this week and go through the same visit we go through with everybody and then start the process,” Vrabel said.

Hopkins has put up Hall of Fame numbers in his career with 853 catches for 11,265 yards and 71 touchdowns.