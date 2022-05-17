OXFORD, Ala. – Day one of the AHSAA Softball State Championship Tournament is in the books and two of our local teams have survived to see another day.

In 6A, the Athens Golden Eagles won three games in a row to earn a spot in the 6A championship game on Wednesday, May 18 at 5 p.m. The Golden Eagles’ opponent will be decided in a game on Wednesday afternoon.

In 3A, the defending state champions from Plainview lost one of their games so the Bears fell into the elimination bracket; however, they can still fight their way back for a spot in the championship game. Plainview will have to win two games Wednesday morning to advance to the title game against Houston Academy; the 3A championship is et for 1:30 p.m. at Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field.

News 19 will continue to bring you the latest from the state softball tournament.