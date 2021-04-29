Day One of Huntsville Championship golf tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Playing the Ledges is a treat in itself hidden away atop the mountain, this course is one of the best that Huntsville has to offer. It’s a big reason why they decided to bring the Korn Ferry Tour to the Rocket City.

Round one of the Huntsville Championship got underway bright and early this morning with a few local guys in the field.

One of the biggest local names playing in the tournament is Lee Hodges. The Ardmore native had plenty of eyes on him for round one and he played a solid round for his fans.

Hodges said he hasn’t been able to play in front of fans in a while due to COVID restrictions, so he’s thankful to have so many family and friends at the tournament to support him at home this week.

“It was definitely a different feeling waking up this morning. Normally I’m just in the middle of somewhere where no one knows who I am and just kinda play golf. You just had to embrace the difference and just go play but it was a lot of fun having that support out there” Hodges said.

Hodges finished day one under par with a score of 69. He finished his day at Hole Nine where Hodges made a solid second shot to put himself in great putting distance. A nice putt and par to finish off the day.



Another pro with ties to the Yellowhammer state is Davis Riley. He is a University of Alabama alum and a Mississippi native who’s played at The Ledges before back in high school.

Riley said it was a tough round to start the week but he’s pleased where he’s at after Day One.

“Got off to a bit of a rocky start which kind of settled me in pretty quick and made me focus pretty quickly. I just tried to stay patient.” Riley said at the end of the day. He shot a 68 and finished under two for the first round.

UAB alum and Birmingham native Will Wilcox was right up at the top of the leaderboard after day one. He finished under four with a score of 66.

Round 2 of gameplay starts Friday morning bright and early at 6:35 am.