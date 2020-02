BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – We are down to the final four across all classifications for high school basketball in the state of Alabama, and a few teams from the Tennessee Valley are in the mix.

Here's a look at how they did:

Class 1A Girls

St. Luke’s Episcopal (22-4) 60, Mars Hill Bible (28-8) 58 Final



Class 2A Girls

Collinsville (28-3) 52, G.W. Long (26-6) 39 Final

2A Girls Finals

Collinsville (28-3) vs. Cold Springs (31-4), Friday, 9 a.m.



Class 2A Boys

Calhoun (20-12) 46, Red Bay (23-11) 30 Final