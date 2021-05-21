Day four of state softball tournament action: Hazel Green, Plainview move on

OXFORD, Ala. – The state softball tournament continued on early Friday morning in Oxford as a handful of local teams took their shots at the blue map.

Here’s a look at how those Tennessee Valley squads did:

CLASS 7A

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Fairhope 6, Bob Jones 3

CLASS 6A

WINNERS BRACKET

Athens 13, Chilton County 2

Springville 6, Athens 1

Hazel Green 3, Helena 0

Hazel Green 5, Mortimer Jordan 1

Springville 8, Hazel Green 6 (Hazel Green plays at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the elimination bracket)

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Helena 3, Athens 0

CLASS 3A

WINNERS BRACKET

Prattville Christian 8, Fyffe 2

Plainview 1, Oakman 0

Plainview 10, Piedmont 7

Prattville Christian 3, Plainview 2 (Plainview plays at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the elimination bracket)

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Houston Academy 12, Fyffe 3

