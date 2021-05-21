Day four of state softball tournament action: Hazel Green, Plainview move on

OXFORD, Ala. – The state softball tournament continued on early Friday morning in Oxford as a handful of local teams took their shots at the blue map.
Here’s a look at how those Tennessee Valley squads did:
CLASS 7A
ELIMINATION BRACKET
Fairhope 6, Bob Jones 3
CLASS 6A
WINNERS BRACKET
Athens 13, Chilton County 2
Springville 6, Athens 1
Hazel Green 3, Helena 0
Hazel Green 5, Mortimer Jordan 1
Springville 8, Hazel Green 6 (Hazel Green plays at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the elimination bracket)
ELIMINATION BRACKET
Helena 3, Athens 0
CLASS 3A
WINNERS BRACKET
Prattville Christian 8, Fyffe 2
Plainview 1, Oakman 0
Plainview 10, Piedmont 7
Prattville Christian 3, Plainview 2 (Plainview plays at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the elimination bracket)
ELIMINATION BRACKET
Houston Academy 12, Fyffe 3
To submit story ideas, pictures, videos, or scores, email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com