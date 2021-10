Day 1: Volleyball North Regionals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Von Braun Center was packed Wednesday with volleyball players, coaches and fans from all over Alabama including several from the area. Here are the results from Day 1.

CLASS 2A

First Round

Spring Garden (37-12) 3, Ider 0

Hatton 3, Westminster-Oak Mountain (22-19) 0

Lexington (25-12) 3, Southeastern (8-13) 0

Athens Bible (13-16) 3, Red Bay (17-14) 1

Addison (42-6) 3, Altamont (20-12) 0

Mars Hill Bible (8-17) 3, West End (14-15) 0

Sand Rock (46-8) 3, Pisgah 0

Lamar County (30-5) 3, Falkville (10-10) 0

Quarterfinals

Spring Garden (38-12) 3, Lexington (25-13) 0

Hatton 3, Lamar County (30-6) 0

Addison (43-6) 3, Athens Bible (13-17) 0

Sand Rock (47-8) 3, Mars Hill Bible (8-18) 0

Semifinals

Spring Garden (38-12) vs. Hatton (26-19), Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

Addison (43-6) vs. Sand Rock (47-8), Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Finals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Finals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

First Round

Danville (47-22) 3, Hokes Bluff (12-17) 0

Pleasant Valley (18-19) 3, Lauderdale County (31-17) 1

Fyffe (28-14) 3, Carbon Hill (32-16) 1

Plainview (46-16) 3, Winfield (17-16) 0

Susan Moore (47-7) 3, Saks (12-17) 0

Ohatchee (34-10) 3, Elkmont (19-17) 1

Geraldine (44-15) 3, Colbert Heights 0

Brindlee Mountain (32-14) 3, Walter Wellborn (21-17) 2

Quarterfinals

Danville (48-22) 3, Pleasant Valley (18-20) 0

Fyffe (29-14) 3, Brindlee Mountain (32-15) 0

Plainview (47-16) 3, Susan Moore (47-8) 0

Geraldine (45-15) 3, Ohatchee (34-11) 2

Semifinals

Danville (48-22) vs. Fyffe (29-14), Thursday, 2 p.m.

Plainview (47-16) vs. Geraldine (45-15), Thursday, 2 p.m.

Championship

Finals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Finals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A

First Round

Madison Academy (35-22) 3, Hayden (26-11) 0

East Limestone (40-6) 3, St. Clair County 0

Ramsay 3, Sardis (27-24) 0

Guntersville (41-19) 3, Leeds (18-13) 0

Brewer (26-23) 3, Parker (15-8) 0

Boaz (44-24) 3, Pleasant Grove 1

Alexandria (39-14) 3, Ardmore 0

Lawrence County (44-18) 3, Corner (46-19) 0

Quarterfinals

Ramsey (16-15) 3, Guntersville (41-20) 0

Brewer (27-23) 3, Boaz (44-25) 0

Lawrence County (45-18) 3, Alexandria (39-15) 0

Semifinals

East Limestone vs. Ramsay, Thursday, 2 p.m.

Brewer (27-23) vs. Lawrence County (45-18), Thursday, 2 p.m.

Championship

Finals, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Finals, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

First Round

Arab (41-24) 3, Mortimer Jordan (13-9) 0

Hazel Green (27-12) 3, Woodlawn (16-27) 0

Mountain Brook (36-12) 3, Southside-Gadsden (45-13) 0

Cullman (38-21) 3, Jasper (36-16) 2

Hartselle (35-24) 3, Minor (7-29) 0

Homewood (28-13) 3, Springville (42-18) 0

Athens (34-16) 3, Shades Valley (10-23) 0

Fort Payne (24-27) 3, Clay-Chalkville (16-5) 0

Quarterfinals

Hazel Green (28-12) vs. Mountain Brook (37-12), Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

Homewood (29-13) vs. Athens, Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Finals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Finals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Classes 1A, 4A and 7A all start their play Thursday. Here is the schedule:

CLASS 4A

First Round

Area 12 RU: Fayette County (22-12) vs. Area 15 W: West Morgan (39-11),Thursday, 9 a.m.

Area 11 RU: Curry (22-17) vs. Area 16 W: Deshler (38-7),Thursday, 9 a.m.

Area 13 RU: Priceville (25-20) vs. Area 9 W: Jacksonville (24-18),Thursday, 9 a.m.

Area 14 RU: Madison County vs. Area 10 W: Etowah,Thursday, 9 a.m.

Area 10 RU: Oneonta vs. Area 14 W: New Hope,Thursday, 9 a.m.

Area 9 RU: White Plains (11-34) vs. Area 13 W: Westminster Christian (34-8),Thursday, 9 a.m.

Area 16 RU: Central-Florence (27-31) vs. Area 11 W: Good Hope (27-11),Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Area 15 RU: Brooks (35-25) vs. Area 12 W: Haleyville (23-22),Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Match 1, Thursday, 2 p.m.

Match 2, Thursday, 2 p.m.

Match 3, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Match 4, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1, Friday, 10 a.m.

Semifinal 2, Friday, 10 a.m.

Championship

Finals, Friday, 1 p.m.

Consolation

Finals, Friday, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1A

First Round

Area 12 RU: Meek (11-17) vs. Area 15 W: Lindsay Lane (32-14), Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Area 11 RU: Appalachian (9-18) vs. Area 16 W: Covenant Christian (28-13), Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Area 13 RU: Coosa Christian vs. Area 9 W: South Lamar (13-11), Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Area 14 RU: Belgreen (21-29) vs. Area 10 W: Donoho (43-9), Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Area 10 RU: Ragland (17-16) vs. Area 14 W: Hackleburg (18-13), Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Area 9 RU: Holy Spirit Catholic (11-15) vs. Area 13 W: Cedar Bluff (26-22), Thursday, 11:30 a.m.

Area 16 RU: Shoals Christian (12-8) vs. Area 11 W: Sumiton Christian (29-20), Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

Area 15 RU: Decatur Heritage (13-31) vs. Area 12 W: Marion County (21-12), Thursday, 12:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Match 1, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Match 2, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Match 3, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Match 4, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1, Friday, 10 a.m.

Semifinal 2, Friday, 10 a.m.

Championship

Finals, Friday, 1 p.m.

Consolation

Finals, Friday, 1 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Quarterfinals

Area 7 RU: Bob Jones (37-10) vs. Area 8 W: Sparkman (48-11), Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Area 6 RU: Vestavia Hills (27-10) vs. Area 5 W: Thompson (26-10), Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Area 8 RU: Grissom (25-21) vs. Area 7 W: James Clemens (29-20), Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Area 5 RU: Hoover (29-15) vs. Area 6 W: Spain Park (41-4), Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1, Friday, 10 a.m.

Semifinal 2, Friday, 10 a.m.

Championship

Finals, Friday, 1 p.m.

Consolation

Finals, Friday, 1 p.m.