Dak Prescott cheers on Mississippi State at College World Series

OMAHA (WJTV) – Mississippi State managed to defeat Vanderbilt 13-2 on Tuesday to send the College World Series finals to a Game 3.

Dak Prescott is in Omaha, cheering on the Bulldogs. The NFL quarterback, who played for Mississippi State while in college, is just another fan who’s playing a big role in this magical run for the Bulldogs.

Vanderbilt took Game 1 of the series after scoring seven runs in the first-inning, they would go on to win the game 8-2.

After a lengthy weather delay the Bulldogs bounced back in Game 2. MSU scored first and then took a big lead in the third inning.

Wednesday night’s game for the national championship starts at 6:00 p.m.