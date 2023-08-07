(WHNT) — After formally striking a new broadcast deal to bring college sports to the network, the CW has announced the broadcast schedule for the first ACC football matchups of the season.

Football season on the CW will get kicked off September 9 with Pittsburgh taking on Cincinnati at 5:30 p.m.

Week 2 of ACC Football on the CW will feature Virginia Military Institution squaring off with NC State on September 16 at 1:00 p.m.

In all, 13 football games will air on Saturday afternoons through the regular season. From December through February, 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s games will air across the network, which is owned by the parent company of this website.

Future broadcast times and matchups will be announced throughout the 2023 college football season.