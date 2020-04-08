COVID-19 impacting Nicolas Ulrich in both athletics and academics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Athens Bible School senior Nicolas Ulrich doesn't just excel on the field but he's a star in the classroom as well.

Ulrich is on the soccer and track teams at Athens Bible, so he had two of his senior seasons cut short by COVID-19.

"I just got into my car and I started driving just thinking about all those memories with all those friends that had that had already graduated and everybody else who I'd made friendships with this year that I wasn't going to be able to finish out the season with and that just really hit me," Ulrich said.

Ulrich says if he could go back and know that his last track meet would be his last and if he would've known he was playing his last soccer game he would've tried much harder to do his best.

"If I could go back over to train our train day in and day out, just so I could do well at that one meet just so I could perform to my absolute best that I know I could have," Ulrich said.

After all of his hard work in both athletics and in the classroom, Ulrich has been selected as a finalist for the Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Program.

"I made it through the section and regional, so I'm guaranteed some sort of scholarship that way but the banquet supposed to be where the state winner is chosen," Ulrich said. "I'm not really sure how this is gonna work because you can't really have a banquet over the phone. Also at the banquet, there were supposed to be like more opportunities to go and talk to different panels from different colleges and organizations to try and get more scholarships, which I was looking out really looking forward to maybe find something I was interested in there as well."

Ulrich says if he is selected as the state winner of the scholarship program he would be thankful for everyone who helped get him to this point in his life.

"If that did happen I don't know how I'd react I just, just be speechless I guess just enjoy for having all the hard work, not just that I put in, but everyone around me put in pay off," Ulrich.

Ulrich is heading to Auburn in the fall to study engineering; he also hopes to possibly walk on to either the cross country or track and field team.