BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Teams from North Alabama took the court at Birmingham’s Legacy Area on Thursday as they look toward a state title.

Covenant Christian Academy, located in Huntsville, won their very first Alabama High School Athletics Association (AHSAA) state championship on Thursday evening.

“I still can’t believe it,” Covenant guard Zeke Griffin told reporters after the game.

Class 7A Girls’ Semifinals

James Clemens (22-9) 80, Baker (31-3) 66

Class 1A Girls’ Finals

Covenant Christian (29-6) 49, Decatur Heritage (21-8) 37

AHSAA games will continue into Friday with boys’ and girls’ championship games in classes 2A, 3A, and 4A. Title games will be played for classes 5A, 6A, and 7A on Saturday.