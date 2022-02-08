HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – We’ve reached the point of the high school basketball season where the regular-season records don’t matter; now it’s time for postseason play where truly anything can happen.

In the boys class 6A Area 16 semifinal matchup between Columbia and Madison Academy, both teams were fighting tooth and nail to get the win and advance.

Madison Academy had a two-point lead with 1.2 seconds left, but Columbia’s Kameron Fowler didn’t want to lose and he didn’t want overtime so he made the play to win the game: a half-court heave at the buzzer to win 59-58 and advance to the area title game where the Eagles will take on Hazel Green.

News 19 will continue to keep you updated on all of our local teams as they make their way through the postseason.