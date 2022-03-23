HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – From Huntsville, Ala. to college basketball’s biggest stage, Au’Diese Toney is making a ton of people proud. The former Columbia Basketball standout finished his high school career in North Carolina but was born and raised in North Alabama.

Following his high school days, Toney went on to play his college ball at Pitt before transferring to Arkansas. it proved to be a move that paid off. Thursday night Toney and the Arkansas Razorbacks will take on number one seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

News 19 caught up with his mom, Miss Tee, and former high school head coach Chris Blanding to talk about the ride.

“He’s a huge basketball fan and he’s always loved the game of basketball so it’s exciting to go from watching it to actually now he’s playing in it so he’s real excited about it,” Tee Toney-Teague said.

Chris Blanding told News 19, “It’s really amazing when you look at a kid that you started with when he was in the 7th grade and now they get to go to the Sweet 16. So it couldn’t have happened to a better kid. Always very humble, a very hard worker, an all-around good kid. I’m excited for him and his family.”

Arkansas will play against Gonzaga Thursday at 6:09 p.m. on News 19.