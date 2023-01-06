HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 2023 College Hockey South (CHS) Division 2 Playoffs are returning to the “Hockey Capital of the South.”

Huntsville will host the 4-day event featuring the conference’s top 10 teams at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.

The collegiate hockey playoff action will happen February 23-26.

The College Hockey South conference includes teams in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The teams that make it to the playoffs will be based on regular season play. The CHS will announce the teams by February 12.