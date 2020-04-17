College football offers continue to pour in for West Limestone’s River Helms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – West Limestone’s River Helms has gotten a handful of football offers from schools including Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Missouri. It’s an odd time for recruits who would usually go on a trip to visit the program in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is being conducted virtually. Helms shares his thoughts on that process, and what it means to be able to represent Lester, Alabama.

Rocco DiSangro: For you as a recruit, what have these virtual tours been like?

River Helms: It’s been great like they’ve shown me everything. Everything they show you in person you know, I’ve been able to see everything and just like how everything is, but I’m ready to get all these places hit in person though.

RD: As a recruit, being able to do these in person tours but not right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are there any differences aside from being there in person or is it a lot of the same things you would see on a normal basis?

RH: Obviously it’d be great to meet all these coaches in person and players in person you know, but they’re doing a great job just trying to be the exact same thing like they’re showing you everything.

RD: For a student athlete, the grind never stops until you’re done playing the sport basically. What have you been doing to stay in shape during football season whether it’s Coach Davis sending you workouts or you doing your own thing?

RH: Coach Davis sends all of the football players workouts every morning. We have a big group text. He sends different workouts every morning and that really helps.

RD: Now you’re a heck of a basketball player as well, when did you know that this was the sport that you wanted to go to college for, because it seems like watching you out there you could do it in both sports if you really wanted to.

RH: Yes sir it’s just on the football field it’s like I love basketball but that football feeling on a Friday night is different.

RD: Just growing up there, playing football there, being able to call yourself a wildcat, what has that meant to you over the years to be able to put on that uniform and go out there on Friday nights and play for your team?

RH: Something like you gotta work every day towards and you can call yourself a Wildcat. We got a tradition and stuff like that. You got to live by it. You got to do stuff that you’re supposed to be doing on and off you know what I mean?

RD: If you guys get out there on the football field this year, if there is a full season, what are the possibilities for this team this program, seems like you guys are heading in a really good direction.

RH: Yes sir, we’ve gotten so much better we’ve improved so much. Everybody on the team even the players like the freshman and stuff like that dress out, they’re grinding just as hard like it’s special.