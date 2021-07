Another one of our local athletes signed to take their talents to the next level.

Colbert Heights football’s Gage Pugh is officially going to Bethel University in Tennessee, so Pugh’s going from one Wildcats program to another where he’ll be playing in the Mid-South Conference.

Gage Pugh Signs with Bethel University in McKenzie, TN. Congratulations! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/PlhSuDlZyx — Wildcat Football (@CHHS_FB) July 19, 2021

