Coach Saban announces he will be on the sidelines for Alabama-LSU

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban meet in the center of the field before an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Eight SEC games have been postponed already with only Arkansas, Kentucky and South Carolina not affected _ yet. “I do believe that Alabama and LSU ought to play this year, and I do believe we’re going to play somehow, some way,” Orgeron said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Nick Saban will be back on the sidelines to coach the Crimson Tide in the makeup game against LSU this Saturday.

AL.com reports Coach Saban will return a little more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Saban announced his return on his Thursday night radio show, a day before the Crimson Tide is set to fly to Louisiana.

“Yeah, I’ll be there,” Saban said. “I’m good. I think my time is up so I’m ready to get back into the swing of things even though I’ve been there for every possible thing. It’s just been a little different but now I can get back in person and do all the things we need to do without an issue or a problem.”

He said the medical staff made the decision based on “CDC timetables and all that. But I’m clear tomorrow to travel with the team,” he said from his home via video call.