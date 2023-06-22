(WHNT) — With the 21st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets selected forward Noah Clowney out of Alabama.

At 6’10″ and 210 pounds, Clowney was a four-star recruit out of Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina. He was the no. 2 ranked recruit in South Carolina in the 2022 class on 247Sports and a top 20 ranked power forward.

In his freshman season, Clowney played a solid role on an Alabama team that earned a bid as a no.1 seed to the NCAA Tournament and started in 36 of the team’s 37 games.

He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team for his performance in the 2022-23 season and won SEC Freshman of the Week twice in December. He led the team in scoring in four games, rebounding in 14 games and in blocks in eight games.

Clowney averaged 25.4 minutes, 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, 0.6 steals, 1.3 turnovers and 2.5 fouls per game. He shot 66.9% from two, 28.3% from three-point range and 64.9% from the free throw line.

With this pick, Clowney and Miller become the first pair of first-round picks out of UA in the same draft since 1995, when Jason Caffey (No. 20) joined Antonio McDyess (No. 2).