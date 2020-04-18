Cliff Mitchell and his Albertville team ready to take challenge of 7A football head on

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When the AHSAA reclassification map came out, Albertville was one of the schools affected. The Aggie Football team played in 6A from 1984-1991, then again from 2012-2019, but for the foreseeable future, Cliff Mitchell’s squad will be playing 7A football. While it may be a challenge, especially without having spring football to go off of, its one his team is ready to take head on.

Rocco DiSangro: Even though it’s from 6A to 7A it is considered a big jump in the state of Alabama. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the way you do things without spring football right now?

Cliff Mitchell: Well, making that jump our kids looked at it as an opportunity more than a challenged so they were all fired up about it. This whole coronavirus pandemic has got us out of wack a little bit, but with zoom that’s kind of helped us with meeting our kids. So I send them a workout that they can do at home. A lot of it is more conditioning because that’s what I kind of worry about a little bit is them not running and staying in shape.

RD: Now I’ve seen a few of your guys post to Twitter their workouts they’re working out in their backyards doing drills lifting some weights. What does that mean to you as a head coach, they could be sitting around on the couch doing nothing, instead they’re buying in and they want this as much as you do

CM: It doesn’t do anything but tickle me to death. It makes me feel like a proud papa when I see them, see them do the things they’re supposed to be doing and they’ve been attending the zoom meetings so it lets me know that they’re bought in.

RD: Well you jumped right into it in year one with this football program. What are your expectations for yourself and your team in year two?

CM: Expectations this year, making the jump to 7A except we’re looking at it as an opportunity so like our expectation is to put a product on the field that the city of Albertville can be proud of. We look for our guys to compete and to get after it and be try to be the most prepared team on the football field every Friday night.

RD: To you what does it mean to be an Albertville Aggie?

CM: You know being an Aggie is what it’s all about. You know I don’t see my self being anywhere else or being a part of any other program, so being an Aggie is my life, my family’s life, our kids you know being around our kids all the time you know it’s killing me right now just not getting to see my guys.