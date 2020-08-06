Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama top preseason coaches’ poll

Clemson is atop the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes. Ohio State is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
- Clemson (38)
- Ohio State (17)
- Alabama (4)
- Georgia
- LSU (6)
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Utah
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa State