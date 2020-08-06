Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama top preseason coaches’ poll

Clemson is atop the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes. Ohio State is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes.  Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

  1. Clemson (38)
  2. Ohio State (17)
  3. Alabama (4)
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU (6)
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. USC
  18. Minnesota
  19. North Carolina
  20. Utah
  21. UCF
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

