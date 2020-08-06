Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama top preseason coaches’ poll

AUBURN, Ala. - Chandler Wooten has become the first Auburn football player to opt-out of the 2020 college football season. The senior linebacker is set to become a father in the next couple of months.

Gus Malzahn showed his support tweeting "I had a good talk with Chandler and because of health concerns for he and his family, he's decided to opt out of the 2020 season. We fully support and respect his decision and look forward to having him back next year."