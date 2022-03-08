HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s no secret how good Madison Academy Football was in 2021. The Mustangs finished the year with a 12-2 record, a second straight region crown and the level of talent on the team was a big reason why. A few players from the senior class have already signed to play football in college, so why not add another to the list?

Chuck Moore is the latest Mustang Football player to sign a National Letter of Intent, inking a full athletic scholarship with the University of Pikeville in Kentucky. Moore, a team captain in 2021 will play linebacker for the Bears and is fired up to get his college playing career underway.

“I’m feeling good,” said Moore. “It feels good to be able to commit to a school like this and it feels good for everyone to come out and support me it means a lot to me and my family how much support I get every day and the work has just begun.”

Moore had a few other offers, but ultimately decided that Pikeville was the best place for him.

“I picked U Pike because when I stepped foot on campus I knew that’s where I wanted to be,” Moore added.

Pikeville is a member of the Mid-South Conference and finished the 2021 season with a 4-6 record.

