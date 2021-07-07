Christopher Blanding takes over JPII boys basketball program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since 2014, Christopher Blanding has been the boys basketball coach at Columbia; he’s led some phenomenal teams with a ton of talent winning three area championships in the process.

While Blanding’s time at Columbia has come to an end, his journey at JPII is just beginning. The Falcons have officially introduced Blanding as their next boys basketball head coach.

Blanding says a few years ago he probably wouldn’t have considered coaching at a private school, but he’s seen how JPII has developed and is excited for this next step in his career.

“We won about 160 games in about an 8 year period at Columbia and it was a really exciting time, but I’m a builder and I think I’ve built Columbia as much as I could do,” Blanding said. “It was time for me to take another opportunity. In the last 10 years, I’ve seen JPII grow and I was excited for an opportunity to be in a place where you’re not restricted by lines. I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to get kids from all over Huntsville.”

Blanding says he knows taking over a program will be a challenge but he’s looking forward to getting to work with his new team.