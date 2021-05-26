Alabama-Miami game set for full capacity at Mercedes-Benz stadium

The Peach Bowl trophy is prepared after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida State and Houston, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Atlanta. Houston won 38-24. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

This fall, both Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games will be seated at full capacity in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Set on Labor Day weekend, both games will see a return to full attendance levels made possible by the increased availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and health protocols already in place at the stadium.

According to a news release from Peach Bowl, Inc., the games will officially kick off the 2021 college football season with Alabama facing Miami on Saturday, September 4 at 3:30 p.m. and Louisville vs. Ole Miss on Monday, September 6 at 8 p.m.

“We plan to keep all current safety measures in place to provide the safest environment possible for all our fans so that everyone can enjoy the return of college football,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “We can’t wait to get back to the electric, sold-out atmosphere for our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. We’re just excited for these teams and their fans that college football will be back to normal.”

Tickets for both games may be purchased through the participating universities. Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl annual ticket holders will receive an offer to attend both during the renewal period beginning on June 7.