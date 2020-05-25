Charles Burkett becomes new Athens boys basketball head coach

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens boys basketball team has a new head coach and he’s been winning here in Alabama for years.

Charles Burkett is set to lead the Golden Eagles this upcoming season.

Burkett comes to Athens from Hoover High School where he served as the head boys basketball coach from 2006 to 2020.

Burkett won the 2015 state championship with the Bucs; he finished with a 313-129 record after 14 seasons at Hoover.

Burkett said he’s excited about this next step in his career and he’s thrilled to be a part of the Athens athletics community.

“In the last few days leading up to their decision, I have spoken with so many people. I have lots of friends throughout the area, and all the boxes were checked up there,” Burkett said. “It’s a place that administration wants to see every sport succeed, boys and girls, they are going to do everything they can to support you to make sure that happens or at least have the opportunity for that to happen. The community was one of the best throughout the state with their support, and last but not least, the facilities are just awesome. It’s a place where I think a lot of people will enjoy playing.”

Burkett said he won’t shoot for anything less than a championship and he’s ready and excited to get started with his new team.