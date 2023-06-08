HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former UAH basketball standout Chaney Johnson has been named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Small College Athlete of the Year.

Johnson is the first UAH athlete to be named the ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year since Nicole Federovitch of the women’s lacrosse team earned the honor in 2018. He is the second Chargers men’s basketball player to receive the award, with Jaime Smith winning it in 2012.

He will be officially recognized at the ASWA awards banquet on Sunday, June 11 at Jacksonville State.

Johnson garnered Gulf South Conference Player of the Year after leading the Chargers in the 2022-23 campaign with a team-high 15.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game.

He helped guide the Chargers to a 27-8 overall record that included a 19-5 mark in conference play, as UAH garnered its fourth GSC Regular Season Championship and reached the NCAA tournament for the third time in his tenure in the Rocket City.

Johnson finishes his career with the UAH men’s basketball program with 87 games played, 1195 points, 455 rebounds and a 54.0 field goal percentage, as he announced he is transferring to Auburn for the 2023-24 season to continue his collegiate career.