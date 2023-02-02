HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team cruised past Delta State by a final score of 77-50 during the Thursday night matchup.

UAH improves to 18-6 (13-5 GSC), while DSU slips to 6-16 (5-14 GSC).

Sophomore Chaney Johnson highlighted the start of the contest, as he became the 31st player in UAH program history to eclipse 1,000 points in his career. He now has 1,011 career points after a 14-point performance on Thursday.

The UAH women’s team also got a win over Delta State with a final score of 64-57. UAH improves to 6-16 (6-12 GSC), while DSU slides to 9-14 (8-11 GSC).

Former Rogers standout Madie Krieger led UAH with 17 points in the matchup.

The Chargers will be back in action against Mississippi College on Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m. at Spragins Hall; the men’s contest will follow at 4 p.m.