Chad Grant named Ider Football head coach

IDER, Ala. – A new era of Ider Hornet football will begin this fall. Chad Grant graduated from Ider in 1992. 29 years later, he will lead the team out on to the field as he takes over as the school’s head football coach.

For Grant, who spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Buckhorn, this is a solid homecoming.

“When you strap it up against the Ider Hornets, you better get ready because they’re going to fight you tooth and nail and that’s what I want these kids to do,” said Grant. “I want them to carry on that tradition and we’ve spent a lot of time today talking about that and I asked them the same thing and they want to be considered in the talk as one of the best teams to play at Ider.”

