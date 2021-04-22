CCSA Beach Volleyball Championship coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 2021 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Beach Volleyball Championship will be played at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex the weekend of April 23-25.

The Huntsville Sports Commission, the City of Huntsville, and Rally Volleyball are working together to host the 5th CCSA Beach Volleyball Championship. Huntsville originally was set to hold the 2020 championship, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The 2021 CCSA Beach Volleyball Championship will be a two-bracket tournament. Athletes from Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, Louisiana Monroe, Southern Mississippi, and UAB will compete in the Blue bracket. While College of Charleston, Florida State, LSU, Missouri State, South Carolina, TCU, Tulane, and UNC Wilmington will make up the Aqua bracket.

“As we work toward the continued growth of Huntsville as a center of sports championships, the City is proud to launch this exciting partnership with the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) in hosting the Beach Volleyball Championship,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “Like the spirited and dedicated top-tier athletes who will compete in the Rocket City, we are going above and beyond by providing world-class facilities and hospitality. We want everyone to know Huntsville is where champions come to play.”

Gameplay will start Friday, April 23 at 8:30 am and go until 6 pm that day. Saturday’s games will also start at 8:30 am and go until 6 pm. The Championship matches will be played Sunday starting at 8:30 and go until around 3 pm.

The event is free to attend and spectators will be required to wear masks. Organizers recommend that spectators bring their own seating. There will also be food trucks and a concession stand available.

More information can be found here.