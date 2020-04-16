Catching up with Trash Pandas owner Ralph Nelson on what should have been team’s home opener

MADISON, Ala. – No, they didn’t play a game at Toyota Field on April 15th, but the grounds crew treated it like the home opener. The field was lined and the logo was painted crisply behind home plate for a day that many had circled on their calendars. We caught up with team owner Ralph Nelson at his field of dreams to talk about what could have been.

Rocco DiSangro: We’re gonna practice some social distancing and have a catch Ralph and talk about this. When you talk about April 15th 2020 what did you envision before the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Ralph Nelson: Well obviously I didn’t envision this you know we had planned on just a fantastic day here we had special people to sing the National Anthem, special people to throw out the first ball. It was just gonna be an amazing day. You know I’ve had about 40 opening days in my life they’re as special to me as Christmas and birthdays. To think that this one you know is in an empty stadium is a little bit tough.

RD: Ralph when did this dream all begin?

RN: Yeah believe it or not playing catch is ironic because every dad loves to play catch with his son. My son is a attorney and CEO of a financial firm and he came to Vermont and said what do you think about buying a minor league team and putting some investors together and all that and so I was living up in Vermont kind of living the retired life and I started working on this in an empty bedroom in a house in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on an empty legal pad and it all started that was July of 2015. L

RD: What’s the best seat in the house to watch a Trash Pandas baseball game?

RN: Best place in the house in the ballpark is the Rock Porch.

RD: What’s the best dish to eat on game day?

RN: Well on gameday there’s only one that you can have and that’s a hot dog, just too much tradition there.

RD: Ralph what would you say your favorite jersey combo is?

RN: I love all our home jerseys I like the one you’re wearing Rocco, but to be honest the one we’ll wear on Saturdays.

RD: Ralph, well since we’re here at Toyota Field it’s supposed to be opening day. I think it’s only right that the man who brought Minor League Baseball back to North Alabama gets to throw out the first pitch so here you go… Right down Broadway! Fantastic!