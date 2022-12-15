MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Former James Clemens football standout Jamil Muhammad has officially committed to the University of Southern California to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

The Madison native was originally a highly-recruited quarterback before transitioning to linebacker during his time playing for Georgia State. This past season, he had 44 tackles, five tackles for loss and one interception for the Panthers.

Muhammad will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in California.

News 19 caught up with Muhammad after his announcement to join the Trojans’ program; he says it was an emotional decision to leave Georgia State but he’s looking forward to this next part of his career.