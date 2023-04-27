KANSAS CITY, MO. (WHNT) – With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected former Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young.

Bryce Young becomes the first Alabama player under Nick Saban to be drafted first overall.

In his three years at Alabama, Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns. He was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

He will team up with new Panthers head coach Frank Reich who was hired by the team this offseason.

“The quarterback we are getting has been a winner forever,” coach Frank Reich said. “This guy is a winner. He has been a winner on the field, but he wins off the field as well. He’s our kind of guy. Make no mistake about it, we got the best quarterback in college football right here in this stadium.”

He becomes the first Alabama player selected No. 1 overall since Harry Gilmer in 1948.

“It’s a dream come true,” Young said. “I’m blessed. I want to thank God for allowing me to be here.’’

At a rainy, draft night party at Bank of America Stadium, Panthers owner David Tepper was asked in front of fans what the addition of Young means to the organization.

He replied, “What I want to say — Super Bowls.”

Tepper’s wife, Nicole, added, “We have our guy.”

The Panthers hope Young brings stability to a position that has been in flux since 2017, the previous time the franchise reached the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.