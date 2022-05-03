MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The North Alabama area has a ton of local high school student-athletes who all have good grades, community service and are a standout in their respective sport; that’s what it makes it so difficult for TOC and Huntsville Hospital Sports Center to choose their Athletes of the Year.

Madison County basketball player Carin Wright was named as the Female Athlete of the Year and Huntsville High swimmer Chris Bedsole earned Male Athlete of the Year.

Both winners say they’re extremely humbled to receive this incredible honor.

“It’s really exciting to me honestly it’s a lot of work that goes into it,” Bedsole said. “It’s a lot of hours studying and then getting up for practice in the morning and it’s just exciting to have it all paid off. Everyone up there’s a great athlete a great student. I was really nervous going into it and it makes me really happy that I still came out on top.”

“It feels awesome. I’m very humbled and honored to receive this award,” Wright said. “I know there’s a lot of great athletes out there and they all deserve it as well I’m sure it was a hard decision but I’m very honored.”

Bedsole will attend Missouri State to swim for the Bears’ program; Wright is heading down to Auburn where she plans to study speech pathology with the hopes of becoming a speech therapist one day.

Congratulations to all of the athletes who were honored throughout the year as Athlete of the Week!